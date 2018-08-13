News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man chases cyclist after she refuses to get into van

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 3:53 PM August 13, 2018    Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020
The Becks Green Lane junction with Hogg Lane in Ilketshall St Lawrence, where three men tried to coa

The Becks Green Lane junction with Hogg Lane in Ilketshall St Lawrence, where three men tried to coax a woman into their van. Picture: Google - Credit: Archant

Police are seeking witnesses after three men tried to coax a woman into their van.

The incident happened about 8.20pm on Sunday, August 12, when a female cyclist stopped on Becks Green Lane at the junction with Hogg Lane in Ilketshall St Lawrence, near Beccles.

The woman was then approached by three men in a red van who asked if she wanted to get into the vehicle.

When the cyclist declined, one of the men got out of the van and ran after her for a short distance. There was no physical contact between the victim and any of the offenders.

Police subsequently attended the scene and searched the area, but found no trace of the vehicle.

You may also want to watch:

Officers are keen to trace three white men, with no facial hair and short hair and they spoke with local accents.

Anyone who witnessed the alleged accosting or has any information that could assist the investigation should contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting reference number 355 of Sunday, August 12.

Most Read

  1. 1 Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul
  2. 2 Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack
  3. 3 9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12
  1. 4 Man taken to hospital as crash closes junction for more than three hours
  2. 5 Snow falls in Norfolk less than a day after glorious sunshine
  3. 6 Era of face-to-face GP appointments is over in Norfolk
  4. 7 Richardson's £1.3m investment plans set to benefit whole of Hemsby
  5. 8 Men caught on camera 'encircling and harassing' a young seal
  6. 9 'We're lost without him' - Family's tribute to teen hit-and-run cyclist
  7. 10 'Direct action' planned to remove eyesore caravan

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The queue across Queen's Square in Attleborough for Morgan Lewis' new shop Bakeaholics. Picture: DEN

New cake shop closed after selling out in frantic 48 hours

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Jack Baldry, left, and Jake Armes, with a couple of their classic frazzle Beasty Boys burgers. Pictu

Food and Drink

Burger takeaway that has 'sold out every night' opens inside pub

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Woman with pink hair at kill the bill protest in Norwich

Video

War memorial vandalised in Norwich 'kill the bill' protest

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Kill the Bill King's Lynn

'Who's this Bill bloke?' - Tiny turnout for town protest

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon