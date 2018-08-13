Man chases cyclist after she refuses to get into van

Published: 3:53 PM August 13, 2018 Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020

The Becks Green Lane junction with Hogg Lane in Ilketshall St Lawrence, where three men tried to coax a woman into their van. Picture: Google - Credit: Archant

Police are seeking witnesses after three men tried to coax a woman into their van.

The incident happened about 8.20pm on Sunday, August 12, when a female cyclist stopped on Becks Green Lane at the junction with Hogg Lane in Ilketshall St Lawrence, near Beccles.

The woman was then approached by three men in a red van who asked if she wanted to get into the vehicle.

When the cyclist declined, one of the men got out of the van and ran after her for a short distance. There was no physical contact between the victim and any of the offenders.

Police subsequently attended the scene and searched the area, but found no trace of the vehicle.

You may also want to watch:

Officers are keen to trace three white men, with no facial hair and short hair and they spoke with local accents.

Anyone who witnessed the alleged accosting or has any information that could assist the investigation should contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting reference number 355 of Sunday, August 12.