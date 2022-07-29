Armed robbers target petrol station twice in a fortnight

The Gulf petrol station in Swaffham Road, Ickburgh has been targeted by armed robbers twice in a fortnight - Credit: Google

Armed robbers have targeted the same petrol station twice in the space of eight days - threatening shop workers with a knife before stealing cash and cigarettes.

The latest raid at the Gulf petrol station in Swaffham Road, Ickburgh, happened at 6.55pm on Thursday, July 28.

Two men wearing face coverings stormed into the premises that are situated between Thetford and Swaffham on the A1065.

The suspects were brandishing a knife and threatened staff inside before stealing cash and cigarettes.

The robbery follows a similar incident at 3.10pm on Wednesday, July 20.

Shop workers were again threatened by a man with a knife who also stole cash and cigarettes from the petrol station.

He left in the direction of Ashburton Road.

No one was harmed in either incident.

Police have said that although the investigation is at an early stage, officers believe the two incidents are linked.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the immediate area at the time of either incident is asked to contact DC Christine Copeman at Swaffham CID on 101 quoting investigation number 36/57856/22.

Officers are also keen to hear from motorists in the area at the time who may have dash cam footage.