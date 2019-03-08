Search

Driver claims ‘no memory’ of Longwater roundabout hit and run

PUBLISHED: 15:55 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:55 08 April 2019

The roundabout at Dereham Road and William Frost Way, Costessey. Picture: Archant

The roundabout at Dereham Road and William Frost Way, Costessey. Picture: Archant

A man who crashed at a roundabout and fled the scene by travelling the wrong way down the A47 slip road claims to have no memory of the incident.

Ian Black told police he had not taken his diabetes medication on September 16 last year and had been “feeling unwell”.

He claimed to officers in interview he had pulled over at the Sainsbury’s car park and remembered being driven home by two Good Samaritans.

But he admitted driving without due care and attention after crashing into another car on the Longwater roundabout before fleeing the wrong way down the A47 slip road.

Black was fined £95 for the incident.

Waseem Raja, prosecuting, said Black was driving a Mercedes Sprint van on Dereham Road at around 4.30pm when he approached the junction with William Frost Way..

“He seemed to travel in the off-side lane, then just before the mid-way markings on the roundabout, carried on to the near-side lane and collided with the front off-side to the second vehicle,” said Mr Raja.

“He has failed to stop and travelled down the slip road onto the A47, travelling along the incorrect way down the road.”

In interview, Black said he had no recollection of crashing his car that day.

“The investigating officer held an interview with Mr Black and he provided an explanation, saying he could not remember any collision,” said Mr Raja.

“He said the only recollection he had of that day is that he parked in the car park of Sainsbury’s and was feeling unwell.

“He said he was offered help and support by two other people and was driven home by them.

“When asked about his health he described having diabetes and the medication he was on. He said he had not taken the medication for his diabetes that day, providing no real justification.”

Black, of Field Road, Ringland, had his licence endorsed with three penalty points and was ordered to pay a £35 victim surcharge and £100 court costs.

