Woman who saw attack thought she had been witnessing 'murder'

PUBLISHED: 17:10 14 November 2019

Norwich City Centre, Norwich Crown Courts exterior Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich City Centre, Norwich Crown Courts exterior Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

The mother of the partner of a man who was attacked in the street thought she had been "witnessing a murder", a court has heard.

Saul Strachan, 32, launched into an attack on the victim in Suffolk Road, Great Yarmouth, following an argument "over dogs".

Prosecutor John Fairstead said the victim explained it was an accident the dogs had got out.

Norwich Crown Court heard Strachan then attacked the victim and "struck him to the face with his fist and then to the body with a shod foot".

The attack, on November 3 2017, happened soon after the victim had been stabbed and punched in a previous incident.

A victim impact statement from the mother of the victim's partner, which was read out in court, revealed the devastating affect the attack has had on the victim and his family.

She said: "I thought I was witnessing a murder at the time and tried to intervene but was just brushed aside by Saul Strachan.

"I will never forget the evil I saw in his face that night."

She described him as being "out of control".

She also described how since the attack she has played a major role in helping to care for the victim, who has had to sell his house, and help him with the medication he has to take.

She said they are not sure about the long term affects on the victim who has a mechanics business he had taken 25 years to build up.

Strachan, of St James' Crescent, Belton, appeared for sentence on Thursday (November 15) having previously an offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Judge David Goodin described it as "vicious" behaviour displayed by Strachan towards the victim.

He said the defendant "must simply have lost your temper" with the "red mist descending for a moment, or two or three or four" with "potentially disastrous effects".

He sentenced Strachan to 16 months imprisonment, suspended for two years.

Strachan was also ordered to carry out 30 days rehabilitation activity requirement, 220 hours unpaid work and abide by a 12 week curfew between 9pm and 7am.

He was also ordered to pay £500 compensation to the victim.

Gavin Cowe, mitigating, suggested there was aggression from the victim at the outset but said Strachan accepted he "over-reacted".

