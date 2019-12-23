Hybrid bike stolen from outside business

A grey Cross Malvern Hybrid bike was stolen from outside business premises in Kirkley, south Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images Archant

Witnesses are being sought after a Hybrid bicycle was stolen from outside a business.

Police are seeking information after the grey Cross Malvern Hybrid bike was stolen from outside the premises in Kirkley, south Lowestoft.

The Hybrid bicycle was stolen from outside a business premises in Fremantle Road, Kirkley at about 7.20pm on Tuesday, December 10.

A police spokesman said: "Two men were seen near the bicycle but no further description was given.

"Can you help?"

If you saw the bicycle being taken or if you know where it is now please contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/74886/19 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, 100 per cent anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

