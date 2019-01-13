Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police still hunting for three knifemen who burst into child’s birthday party demanding drugs

13 January, 2019 - 08:52
Hunter Road - where three masked man invaded a child's 10th birthday party. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Hunter Road - where three masked man invaded a child's 10th birthday party. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Archant

Police continue the hunt today for three men who burst into a child’s tenth birthday party wielding knives and demanding drugs.

Hunter Road in Catton Grove. Picture: GoogleHunter Road in Catton Grove. Picture: Google

The Catton Grove family had “just sung happy birthday and blown out the candles” when the men forced their way through their back door around 6.50pm on Friday.

Four children were sitting on the sofa at the home on Hunter Road, eating cake at the time.

They had demanded cannabis and cash from the unsuspecting couple, while brandishing blades with their faces covered by masks.

“At first we thought it was a joke or something, we just didn’t process it,” said the father, 55, who asked not to be named.

“This was a kid’s party and they didn’t care - they just carried on.”

The men were saying ‘where is the weed, where is the money’, the couple said.

“I just said ‘what are you on about, there’s nothing here’,” the father said.

The trio are described as black, two were around 6ft tall with one shorter - around 5’5”.

Hunter Road - where three masked men invaded a child's tenth birthday party. Picture; Dominic GilbertHunter Road - where three masked men invaded a child's tenth birthday party. Picture; Dominic Gilbert

One was carrying a knife with a black, serrated blade.

They stole the mobile phone from the mother, 37, to prevent her calling police.

MORE: “We had just blown out the candles” - couple describe moment masked robbers invade son’s birthday party

“They did seem unsure of themselves,” added the man. “The big one ran out and then I just started saying to the others, ‘get out, I don’t know what you’re talking about, you’ve got the wrong address’.”

He added the smaller attacker wouldn’t leave.

“I pushed him out of the back door, but he had his arm still inside with the blade trying to slice me,” he said.

Inspector Graham Dalton. Photo: Lenore Everson/Norfolk ConstabularyInspector Graham Dalton. Photo: Lenore Everson/Norfolk Constabulary

“It was all over in seconds. I was just on automatic really and thinking about it now how lucky we all were that nobody got stabbed or hurt.”

The victims were “shaken” but uninjured, but the woman’s mobile phone - an Alcatel U5 - was stolen in the attack.

It has voice recordings of her late mother on it, and the couple are hoping for its return.

It has a cracked screen and a ‘pop-socket’ on the back.

The man added: “The fact they didn’t go any further showed they were unsure of themselves. I think they believed us when we said there is nothing here.

“It just seemed a really badly thought-out crime.”

The couple said their son asked them after the attack: “Why did they have to spoil my birthday?”

Hunt continues for attackers

A manhunt was launched as police “flooded” the area after the incident, but no arrests have yet been made.

Inspector Graham Dalton of Norfolk Police said the men may have targeted the wrong house.

Police believe they are linked to county lines drug dealing.

“We suspect these are Gravity offenders because they were asking for drugs when they went into the address,” added Insp Dalton.

“That is really sad especially as there were some children in the address.

“We did flood the area to try to look for the suspects but unfortunately we didn’t manage to locate them. We have enquiries ongoing locally, including CCTV.”

Insp Dalton said the incident must have been “very distressing” for those involved, and moved to reassure victims and those living nearby that officers were doing “everything we can to find the offenders quickly”.

And he added: “If anyone has any information as to why this property may have been targeted please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information should contact Norwich CID on 101. Alternatively information can be left with Crimestoppers on 0800 555111

Related articles

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

The property on Earlham Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Council finds bar and seating for 24 people on visit to disputed Japanese restaurant

The signage on the property in Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Region could be swept by snow as overnight icy blast arrives

Snow in Norwich as the 'beast from the east' hits Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

How a man’s dream supermarket business turned into a nightmare

Abdul Hussain, whose supermarket has been without electricity for 12 months. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Police still hunting for three knifemen who burst into child’s birthday party demanding drugs

Hunter Road - where three masked man invaded a child's 10th birthday party. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a spirited 1-1 Championship point at West Brom

Jordan Rhodes is mobbed after his late equaliser at West Brom Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Region could be swept by snow as overnight icy blast arrives

Snow in Norwich as the 'beast from the east' hits Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Absurd’ plans for up to 200 homes in Norfolk village criticised by residents

East Harling could see up to 198 new homes if plans are approved by Breckland District Council. Picture : ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists