Thieves target four businesses in crime spree

PUBLISHED: 14:04 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:04 23 March 2020

Rackheath industrial estate. Photo: Bill Smith

Rackheath industrial estate. Photo: Bill Smith

Thieves hit four neighbouring businesses in a crime spree at an industrial estate on the outskirts of Norwich.

Raiders stole a ladder from one firm before using it to break into a neighbouring business on Wendover Road and steal at least 20 high-value laptops along with other ICT equipment like routers.

Police said they damaged the back wall to gain access to the property before taking the items.

Around 80 litres of diesel was stolen from a lorry at another business in the same area, while De-Walt drills and tools were taken from a fourth business during the same night and criminal damage done to a taxi at the premises.

THe spree happened between 10.30pm on Wednesday, March 18 and 3.30am on Thursday, March 19 2020.

Call police on 101 quoting reference 36/19827/20.

