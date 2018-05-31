Hunt is on for domestic abuser who has fled from Norwich Prison

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams Copyright Archant Norfolk 2015

A manhunt is under way after a man convicted of domestic abuse offences absconded from Norwich Prison.

Daniel Coe, 40, who had been a serving prisoner at Norwich Prison where he was serving a sentence for domestic abuse offences, absconded from the Knox Road jail on Sunday (December 1).

The Prison Service confirmed the incident in a statement.

A spokesman said: "We are working closely with Norfolk Police to recapture Daniel Coe who will face further punishment once caught. Absconds from open prison are extremely rare with only one in the four years to March 2019 from HMP Norwich."

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said the escape happened at about 12.30pm on Sunday (December 1).

They said they were "working alongside the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) and enquiries are ongoing to trace him".

The Prison Service stated there had only been 34 absconds from HMP Norwich in the 20 years to March 2019.