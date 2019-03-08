Hunt goes on for driver as elderly woman is hurt in hit and run in Norwich

Photo: Submitted Archant

Police are hunting the driver of a car who failed to stop after he knocked over an elderly woman in Norwich.

Photo: Luke Powell

The woman, who is in her 70s, suffered serious injuries after she was hit by a car which failed to stop following a collision in Upper Green Lane, near to the junction of Edward Street.

The pedestrian was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) following the crash which happened at just after 5pm yesterday.

The driver of the vehicle initially stopped but then left the scene and enquiries are ongoing to trace them.

Inspector Gina Hopkinson, from Norfolk police’s control room, said: “It was rush-hour and because it happened at such a busy time we would hope that anyone that did witness anything will come forward.”

Insp Hopkinson said officers were still trying to trace the driver of the vehicle last night.

A total of eight police units attended the incident after they were called to the crash by the ambulance service.

Police and paramedics could be seen treating a person lying in the road in Edward Street before she was taken to hospital.

An appeal was launched by police following the incident.

Norfolk Police tweeted: “Officers are investigating a fail-to-stop collision in #Norwich shortly after 5pm today in which a pedestrian suffered serious injuries. Enquiries are ongoing to trace the drivers of the car.”

Officers put a cordon in place following the incident which resulted in several buses being unable to leave the road until about 6.30pm.

Norwich Bus Updates tweeted there was “severe disruption” yesterday due to the closure of Edward Street, following the incident, and also of Wroxham Road in Sprowston following a serious crash involving a car and a motorbike.

Anyone with information about the incident on Edward Street should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting reference 356 of 5 April.