Hunt for man wanted on recall to prison

David Jones is wanted by police. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary Archant

Police are hunting a man from the Lowestoft area who is wanted.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

David Jones is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license.

Officers are appealing for help to trace the 37-year-old man from Lowestoft, who has a “distinctive bent nose.”

A police spokesman said: “David Jones is being sought by officers as he is wanted on recall to prison.

“Jones is described as white, 6ft 1in tall, of medium build, balding with short brown hair and a distinctive bent nose.”

Anyone who believes they have seen him, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact the duty sergeant at Lowestoft Police Station on 101.

Alternatively for those people who do not want to leave their details you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org

