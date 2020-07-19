Search

Hunt continues for cyclist who racially abused woman

PUBLISHED: 16:12 19 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:12 19 July 2020

Police are looking to identify this man following a racially aggravated incident in Lowestoft. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Investigations are continuing after a cyclist shouted a racially abusive comment at a woman as she was walking.

Police recently released a picture of a man they want to speak to in connection with a racially aggravated incident in Lowestoft.

It happened around 2.30pm on Thursday, June 18 in Rotterdam Road, Lowestoft.

A woman in her 40s was walking down the road when an unknown man approached her on his bike and shouted a racially abusive comment at her before cycling away in the direction of Marham Road.

The man police are keen to trace is described as white, in his late 30s to early 40s, of slim build.

He was wearing a dark blue waterproof sports coat with white writing, knee length grey shorts, trainers, a beanie hat and a blue surgical mask.

He was also was riding a BMX-style bike.

A month on from the incident, and with inquiries continuing, a police spokesman said there was “no further updates at this time”.

If you witnessed the incident, you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image, or you have any information, call 101 quoting crime reference 37/33912/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press.

