Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Hunt continuing for man who drove at cyclist

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 8:45 AM April 11, 2021   
It happened between 7pm and 7.30pm on Thursday, January 7, in Market Place, Bungay. Picture: Google Maps

It happened between 7pm and 7.30pm on Thursday, January 7, in Market Place, Bungay. Picture: Google Maps - Credit: Google Maps

The search for a motorist who deliberately drove his Mercedes into a cyclist is continuing.

Police have issued a further appeal for witnesses after the motorist knocked a cyclist off his bike between 7pm and 7.30pm on Thursday, January 7, in Market Place, Bungay.

The cyclist - a man in his 20s - was on Trinity Street, when the car was driven too close to him outside Wightman’s shop.

Police said that the cyclist caught up with the car in Market Place and shouted at the driver, who then drove the car at him knocking him off his bike, before driving away.

The cyclist suffered elbow, knee and hand injuries.

Police are keen to trace a white man aged in his 40s or 50s and of heavy build.

He was driving a black, soft-top convertible car - possibly a three-door Mercedes.

Police said this week that enquiries are "ongoing" with witnesses still sought.

Information to the Crime Co-ordination Team, quoting reference: 1724/21.

