Hunt for man who punched boy, 12, as he walked home from school

Mark Boggis

Published: 9:16 AM April 11, 2021   
The incident happened close to the shops on St Peters Street in Lowestoft, when a 12-year-old boy was punched.

Investigations are continuing after a 12-year-old boy was punched by a man during an assault in Lowestoft.

It happened near shops on St Peters Street as the boy walked home from school at about 3.40pm on Wednesday, March 17.

Police said the boy was walking home from school when "he was involved in a verbal altercation with numerous youths," during which an unknown male - separate to the group - ran across the road.

A police spokesman said: "The man then punched the victim with his fist to the left hand side of his head."

The man is described as being 5ft 9in tall and about 30 years old.

He was wearing a black/grey hooded top covered in paint patches, with black baggy joggers and the hood was covering his face and hair.

With investigations continuing, police said no arrests had been made and "anyone with any information is still asked to come forward."

Information to Lowestoft police, quoting crime reference 37/13212/21, on 101 or email Harvey.VEASY@suffolk.police.uk

