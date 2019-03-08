Police still hunting Norwich cemetery sex assaault suspect

Police have taped off an area of Earlham Cemetery while they investigate a sexual assault. Picture: Staff Archant

Police are still hunting a suspect following a sex assault which happened in a Norwich cemetery more than a year ago.

An area of Earlham Cemetery was taped off following reports a woman in her 20s had been sexually assaulted at about 6am on Sunday, November 4 last year.

The Dereham Road entrance to the graveyard was cordoned off while officers carried out their investigations.

Police have now identified a suspect who is believed to be living abroad and are trying to trace the man.

A police spokesman said the investigation was "ongoing"

Anyone with information about the Earlham Cemetery sexual assault should call Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.