Police hunt driver who crashed into three walls before fleeing scene

PUBLISHED: 16:05 12 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:05 12 May 2019

The devastation caused following a crash on Montgomery Avenue in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

The devastation caused following a crash on Montgomery Avenue in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

Police are continuing to search for a driver who crashed into three walls before fleeing from the scene.

Inquiries are "ongoing" in connection with the collision, which happened in Lowestoft.

The crash, which happened about 10.20pm on October 9 last year involved a VW Beetle Sport that careered off the road and hit three walls and a vehicle on Montgomery Avenue in Lowestoft.

At the time, householders described how their homes shook as significant damage was caused to the walls of three houses.

The VW Beetle Sport also hit a lamppost and slightly damaged one car on its way down the road before it spun out of control and ploughed into a red Toyota Verso parked on a driveway.

After fleeing from the scene of the crash, the motorist is still to be located by police.

A police spokesman said: "Inquiries are ongoing."

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has any information, should call Lowestoft police on 101, quoting crime reference 58374/18.

