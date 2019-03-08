Police hunt driver who crashed into three walls before fleeing scene

The devastation caused following a crash on Montgomery Avenue in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

Police are continuing to search for a driver who crashed into three walls before fleeing from the scene.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Inquiries are "ongoing" in connection with the collision, which happened in Lowestoft.

The crash, which happened about 10.20pm on October 9 last year involved a VW Beetle Sport that careered off the road and hit three walls and a vehicle on Montgomery Avenue in Lowestoft.

You may also want to watch:

At the time, householders described how their homes shook as significant damage was caused to the walls of three houses.

The VW Beetle Sport also hit a lamppost and slightly damaged one car on its way down the road before it spun out of control and ploughed into a red Toyota Verso parked on a driveway.

After fleeing from the scene of the crash, the motorist is still to be located by police.

A police spokesman said: "Inquiries are ongoing."

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has any information, should call Lowestoft police on 101, quoting crime reference 58374/18.