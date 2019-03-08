Search

'Inquiries ongoing' in hunt to trace knife-wielding robbers who raided family home

PUBLISHED: 10:49 09 June 2019

An investigation is ongoing after two men armed with a knife entered a house in Lansbury Road in Halesworth, assaulting a man and stealing a mobile phone. Picture: Google Maps

An investigation is ongoing after two men armed with a knife entered a house in Lansbury Road in Halesworth, assaulting a man and stealing a mobile phone. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Police are continuing to hunt two armed robbers who punched a man and held him at knifepoint after raiding his home.

Inquiries are continuing in connection with the robbery, which happened in Halesworth.

The knife-wielding robbers entered the house on Lansbury Road just before 1.30pm on Thursday, April 18 while a man and woman in their 20s were sat in their living room with a child.

The robbers - both men, who were wearing hoodies - made demands from the family before they held the man against the wall and threatened him with a knife.

The householder was then punched in the face before the robbers fled with a mobile phone.

The man suffered an injury to his mouth during the robbery, although the woman and child were unharmed.

One of the robbers is 6ft and of slim build, He wore a grey hoodie with dark jogging bottoms and trainers.

The other is about 5ft 9ins tall and also of slim build, wearing a black hoodie, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

A police spokesman said: "Inquiries are still ongoing."

Anyone with information should contact East CID on 101, quoting CAD 197 of April 18.

‘Unbelievable’ - Driver caught speeding at 100mph in 40mph zone

Police said the driver of the vehicle was stopped in Lowestoft by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team on Sunday night. Photo: James Bass.

Heavy rain forecast for Norfolk as Met Office warns of flooding

Heavy rain causes flash flooding. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk supermarket gets green light for automatic number plate recognition camera

Waitrose has been given permission to install ANPR at its Eaton Store Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I was losing the person I loved’ - How a university lecturer helped her boyfriend overcome drug addiction

Left, Elliot Murawski's police mug shot followin his arrest. The picture on the right shows Elliot with his partner Lisa Selby following his recovery. Photo: Police/bluebaglife

Cyclist injured and traffic delayed following A149 crash

Police have closed the A149 near Ormesby after an accident on the road.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

