Hunt continues for armed raiders who held up Norwich bookmakers

Betfred on Hall Road, where an armed robbery took place on Wednesday <19.10.11> night. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant copyright 2011

Police are still hunting masked men who held up a Norwich bookmakers in an armed raid just 24 hours before a second robbery at a Norwich petrol station.

One of the men who raided Betfred bookmakers in Hall Road was armed with a shotgun or replica shotgun, while the other had a large metal pole. Both men were wearing balaclavas.

It happened at about 9.30pm on Saturday, June 1. The men threatened two members of staff at the bookmakers, along with a customer, before stealing cash.

A third man was waiting for them in a Volkswagen Golf, which then sped off into Hospital Lane in the direction of City Road.

Police are linking the raid with a second robbery at the Asda petrol station on Boundary Road at about 4pm on Sunday, June 2 when suspects approached staff and demanded cash from two workers walked across the main car park.

A police spokesman said inquiries are continuing.