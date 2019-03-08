Hunt continues for armed raiders who held up Norwich bookmakers
PUBLISHED: 08:14 22 June 2019
Police are still hunting masked men who held up a Norwich bookmakers in an armed raid just 24 hours before a second robbery at a Norwich petrol station.
One of the men who raided Betfred bookmakers in Hall Road was armed with a shotgun or replica shotgun, while the other had a large metal pole. Both men were wearing balaclavas.
It happened at about 9.30pm on Saturday, June 1. The men threatened two members of staff at the bookmakers, along with a customer, before stealing cash.
A third man was waiting for them in a Volkswagen Golf, which then sped off into Hospital Lane in the direction of City Road.
Police are linking the raid with a second robbery at the Asda petrol station on Boundary Road at about 4pm on Sunday, June 2 when suspects approached staff and demanded cash from two workers walked across the main car park.
A police spokesman said inquiries are continuing.
