Police hunt wanted man who failed to turn up at court

Police are currently hunting for a wanted man who failed to turn up at court.

Benjamin Cook is described as white, about 6ft 1ins tall, and of large build with short dark hair and brown eyes.

The 28-year-old is known to frequent the Thetford and Norwich areas.

Anyone who has seen Cook or knows of his current whereabouts should contact Norfolk police on 101, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.