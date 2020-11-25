Moving tourist centre to school would be 'backward step'

Published: 7:06 PM November 25, 2020

People queue across The Green at Hunstanton outside the former Tourist Information Centre, to sign a petition to reinstate it - Credit: Chris Bishop

A seaside town's tourist information centre could be moved to a former infant school.

But Hunstanton town councillors heard it would only be opening for three days a week, which did not include weekends.

The TIC was based at the town hall on The Green until it closed at the start of lockdown.

Hunstanton's new 'unmanned' tourist information centre is at the Coal Shed, on Le Strange Terrace - Credit: Chris Bishop

It was replaced in July by an unstaffed centre at the Coal Shed - a former railway office off LeStrange Terrace.

Hundreds signed a petition calling for a staffed facility to be reinstated.

On Wednesday night, town councillors heard the TIC - which will eventually become part of a new library development at what is currently the resort's bus station. But no start date has been set for the scheme.

There are plans to move both the library and TIC to the former Hunstanton Infant School, on Valentine Road, which closed five years ago.

The former Hunstanton Infants School - Credit: Google

You may also want to watch:

But mayor and council chairman Tony Bishopp said the site was further from the seafront than the Coal Shed and the centre would only open for three days a week, which did not include weekends.

He said the moved appeared to be "a backward step rather than a forward step".

Borough councillor Paul Beal called for fresh talks in an e-mail read out at the meeting, saying the town council should listen to what the public had been saying. He said he would be raising it at the borough council's next meeting.

Visiting cyclists sign the petition to reinstate the tourist information centre at Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

In a report from police councillors heard there had been 19 crimes in Hunstanton between October 22 and November 18.

They included 19 violent offences, including a dispute involving a person not wearing a mask at a supermarket which resulted in the victim sustaining a broken collar bone after being thrown from the bonnet of the suspect's car. The incident is still under investigation.

There were also two thefts, four offences of criminal damage, three public order offences, two drug offences and one of possession of a bladed item.

Chris Bamfield, 65, was last seen at Hunstanton beach on Saturday, November 14. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary





As the meeting got under way, Mr Bishopp said he, the town clerk and councillors were shocked and saddened to hear that the windsurfer who had gone missing off Hunstanton was Chris Bamfield.

Mr Bamfield, former head of leisure at West Norfolk council, had worked on a number of regeneration projects at the resort.

"Our thoughts are with his friends, family and everyone who knew him," Mr Bishopp said.

Tributes to missing surfer Chris Bamfield have been placed on the prom at Hunstanton, where he was last seen - Credit: Chris Bishop



