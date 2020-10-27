Police seize cannabis in early morning stop

The cannabis which was seized by police in Hunstanton Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

Police seized a quantity of herbal cannabis when they stopped and searched a car in a seaside town this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers made what they described as a proactive stop in the early hours in Hunstanton.

They later tweeted: “The vehicle was stopped and found within the vehicle was a quantity of cannabis.

“Owner issued a police cannabis warning and cannabis seized for destruction.”

Officers are also appealing for information about a fight which broke out near the cemetery in Waveney Road in Hunstanton on Tuesday, October 20.