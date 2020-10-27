Police seize cannabis in early morning stop
PUBLISHED: 08:41 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:56 27 October 2020
Archant
Police seized a quantity of herbal cannabis when they stopped and searched a car in a seaside town this morning.
Officers made what they described as a proactive stop in the early hours in Hunstanton.
They later tweeted: “The vehicle was stopped and found within the vehicle was a quantity of cannabis.
“Owner issued a police cannabis warning and cannabis seized for destruction.”
Officers are also appealing for information about a fight which broke out near the cemetery in Waveney Road in Hunstanton on Tuesday, October 20.
