Hunstanton men appear in court charged with supplying drugs

Simon Parkin

Published: 4:07 PM December 1, 2021
Norwich Crown Court.

Two Hunstanton men have appeared in court to face charges including the importation and supply of drugs.

Kamruz Zaman, 30, and Noorjed Ali, 23, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday in connection with offences said to have been committed at Ryston, near Downham Market, more than three years ago.

Zaman, of Waveney Road in Hunstanton, pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to supply Class B drugs in January 2018, the importation of cannabis and attempting to acquire or use criminal property.

But he admitted a separate charge of the possession of cannabis.

Ali had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to the possession with intent to supply of both Class A and Class B drugs. 

He was released on bail with the condition that he lives and sleeps each night at Curlew Close in Hunstanton to be sentenced following the trial of Zaman in May next year. 

Zaman was given unconditional bail.
 

