Police called after attack on Hunstanton church
Published: 7:29 PM August 4, 2018 Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020
- Credit: Archant
Police are investigating what appears to be an attack on a church.
Officers were called to Hunstanton Methodist Church, on the resort's Austin Street, at around 5.30pm.
A number of leaded windows have been smashed in the carrstone building's main nave.
It is not clear whether they were damaged from inside or outside of the building.
