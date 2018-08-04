News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police called after attack on Hunstanton church

Chris Bishop

Published: 7:29 PM August 4, 2018    Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020
Police at Hunstanton Methodist Church Picture: Chris Bishop

Police are investigating what appears to be an attack on a church.

A smashed window at the church Picture: Chris Bishop

Officers were called to Hunstanton Methodist Church, on the resort's Austin Street, at around 5.30pm.

A number of leaded windows have been smashed in the carrstone building's main nave.

A police car at the church, on Austin Street Picture: Chris Bishop

It is not clear whether they were damaged from inside or outside of the building.

A number of windoiws have been smashed at Hunstanton Methodist Church Picture: Chris Bishop

