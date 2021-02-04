Serial burglar jailed after fish and chip shop break-in

Published: 5:30 AM February 4, 2021

Robert Fitzjohn was jailed for more than three years for break-ins. He targeted two businesses in March and a fish and chip shop in Hunstanton. - Credit: Cambs Police

A serial burglar who targeted a Norfolk seafront fish and chip shop during a spate of break-ins has been jailed for more than three years.

Robert Fitzjohn, 41, was arrested in October in connection with break-ins at the businesses in Hunstanton and across the Fens.

Overnight between October 10 and 11 last year he broke into Sally’s Shack Fish and Chip Shop on Seagate in Hunstanton.

He smashed a window after having attempted but failed to gain entry via metal shutters, causing more than £1,500 worth of damage to the shop and stealing a till worth £500.

Earlier in 2020 Fitzjohn also forced open the front door of a tattoo parlour on March High Street in Cambridgeshire on July 25 stealing a safe containing £3,000 cash, £300 cash from the till and a CCTV hard-drive worth £3,700.

On October 4 he also broke into a locksmiths again on March High Street through the roof in the early hours by sawing through joists, causing significant damage.

He searched through cupboards and drawers but was disturbed by the owner before being able to steal anything and fled, but left behind one of his gloves.

DNA recovered from all three locations matched Fitzjohn who was arrested at his home in Deerfield Road in March.

Fitzjohn admitted two charges of non-dwelling burglary including theft and non-dwelling burglary with intent to steal.

He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on February 3 where he was sentenced to three years and two months in prison.

PC Chris Dykstra, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: “Fitzjohn caused significant disruption and financial loss to small business at a time when we know the economy is struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“His actions were completely selfish and took no regard for the impact they would have on others’ livelihoods.”

In 2016 Fitzjohn was jailed for three years for drug offences: a search revealed a quantity of drugs worth around £1,000 in his vehicle and also in his underpants. He was also in possession of more than £400.

Police also confiscated £7,000 from Fitzjohn as a result of the Proceeds of Crime Act.