Saw and drill stolen in burglary
PUBLISHED: 13:02 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:07 06 July 2020
Archant
A circular saw and electric drill have been stolen in a burglary.
Police say it happened in Hunstanton last week.
A property in Glebe Avenue off the main A149 was broken into overnight between approximately 6pm on Monday, June 29 and 8.20am on Tuesday, June 30.
A suspect or suspects stole a Dewalt circular saw and a Makita SDS drill.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area during the times stated, or anyone with information should contact PC Nicola Biggs at Hunstanton Police Station on 101, quoting crime number 36/43466/20.
