Almost half of Covid fines issued in Norfolk have not been paid

Hundreds of fines issued to people in Norfolk for breaching coronavirus regulations have not been paid.

Police handed out a total of 1,875 fixed penalty notices (FPNs) in the county during the pandemic for a range of offences, such as refusing to wear a face mask where required or hosting an illegal gathering.

Police patrol amongst the Saturday shoppers in Gentleman's Walk, as the Covid restrictions are due to be reduced on Monday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

But figures released by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) revealed that 834 - 44pc of those issued - have gone unpaid.

The size of the fines for breaching Covid legislation ranged from £100 for minor breaches up to £10,000 for flouting the law by hosting large gatherings.

Norfolk police have previously said no-one fined £10,000, which included the organiser of an anti-vax demonstration in Norwich and a rave in Thetford Forest, has paid it in full.

Piers Corbyn at demonstration in Norwich against coronavirus restrictions for which a woman was later fined £10,000. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Those issued with FPNs were given 28 days in which to pay the full amount and then had the option to challenge the decision in magistrates’ court.

According to the NPCC data, which covers the period between March 2020 – when the first pandemic lockdown began – and February 27 this year, 996 fixed penalty notices in Norfolk were paid while 39 were contested.

It will now be up to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) whether to pursue outstanding fines through the courts.

However Norfolk magistrates' courts - in Norwich, King's Lynn and Great Yarmouth - are already facing a huge backlog of criminal cases.

Assistant chief constable Owen Weatherill, NPCC lead for Operation Talla, the police response to the pandemic, said it was “only right that FPNs are processed in accordance with the law”.

Assistant Chief Constable Owen Weatherill. - Credit: National Police Chiefs’ Council

He added: “In the vast majority of interaction with the public, our officers were able to successfully encourage them to do the right thing, and these figures represent a tiny minority of the public who simply refused to follow the rules that were there to protect us all.”

Detective chief superintendent Julie Wvendth, of Norfolk Constabulary, said: “Our policing approach throughout the pandemic has always followed the 4Es, with officers engaging, explaining and encouraging adherence in the first instance, with enforcement used as a last resort.”

Detective chief superintendent Julie Wvendth. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Fines varied significantly between police forces. In neighbouring Suffolk 1,113 were issued with 538 unpaid, while 951 people were fined in Cambridgeshire of whom 387 have not paid.

Face mask and travel fines not paid

In Norfolk fines peaked in the first Covid restrictions between March and July 2020 with 401 of which 240 were not paid. The second wave of the pandemic, between December 2020 to March 2021, saw 1,367 fines issued with 555 unpaid.

Only two fines were issued in Norfolk for not wearing a face mask on public transport, both of which were unpaid.

Commuters wearing face masks travelling on buses in Norwich. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Four people were fined for not wearing face coverings in other places covered by the rules, three unpaid.

Two FPNs were issued to people breaching international travel rules, one of which was not paid and the other was contested.

Nationally 124,626 fixed penalty notices (FPNs) were handed out with more than £8.2 million collected in fines so far with the money being distributed to local councils.

But more than 51,000 fines handed out by officers across England and Wales have gone unpaid.