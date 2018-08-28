Huge cannabis factory discovered in industrial site

The cannabis plants discovered in an industrial building on Faraday Place in Thetford. Picture: Breckland Police Archant

A huge cannabis factory with more than 400 plants has been discovered by police in a Norfolk town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are on scene at the discovery of a large cannabis factory in Thetford. Picture: Breckland Police Police are on scene at the discovery of a large cannabis factory in Thetford. Picture: Breckland Police

Norfolk Police have cordoned off an industrial building in Faraday Place in Thetford and are in the process of gathering evidence and dismantling the farm.

A spokesman for the police said that at least 300 to 400 plants had been found in one room, with three or four more rooms in the process of being fully assessed.

They added that Crime Scene Investigation are on the scene with a cordon likely to stay in place until tomorrow.

She said: “Officers are looking to make the building safe at the moment and make the power to the building safe.

Police are on scene at the discovery of a large cannabis factory in Thetford. Picture: Breckland Police Police are on scene at the discovery of a large cannabis factory in Thetford. Picture: Breckland Police

“A cordon has been set up around the building and enquiries are ongoing with the cordon to be up for at least tomorrow.”

Breckland Police on Twitter said: “Thetford officers are currently at the location of a large cannabis grow on a industrial site.

“Evidence gathering and dismantling is well underway. If you know anything about it please call in on 101.”