HMRC telephone scam - how to spot it

PUBLISHED: 10:04 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:12 11 September 2019

Police in King's Lynn have warned of a rising telephone scam.

Police in King's Lynn have warned of a rising telephone scam. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

People in King's Lynn have been targetted by a scam which asks victims to transfer money via Amazon vouchers.

Scammers claiming to work for HM Revenue and Customs say victims owe a significant amount of money which should be paid by Amazon vouchers or other forms of digital currancy for sale in high street stores.

Victims are told that faliure to pay will result in their arrest and that they will receive a visit from police that evening.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: "I would ask the public to be vigilant and make their family members, of all ages, aware of this scam. If anyone receives any demands for money, please speak with another relative before making any payments. A genuine organisation would never take payment with any form of vouchers."

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101.

