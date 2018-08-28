Number of sheep stolen from Norfolk farm confirmed by police

Police have confirmed 100 pregnant ewes were stolen from a Norfolk farm on Tuesday. Pictured, stock image of a lamb in a field. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

The number of sheep stolen from a mid Norfolk farm on Tuesday night has now been confirmed by police.

Good news as most of the initial sheep believed stolen have been accounted for. Police continue to investigate after theft of around 100 sheep from Norfolk field - https://t.co/9nlcL3gTzP pic.twitter.com/YdYEyPiU2A — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) January 18, 2019

Officers investigating the theft of hundreds of lambing ewes from High Elm Farm, in East Tuddenham initially believed up to 500 animals had been taken.

But offenders are now thought to have stolen around 100 sheep from the Sandy Lane field, near the A47 and Thomsons Scrap Metal.

PC Dave Armstrong, from Norfolk Police’s rural crime unit, Operation Randall, said that in the process of looking for the stolen ewes, “the rest of the sheep were found intermixed with another flock nearby”.

He added: “It’s now looking to be in the region of 100 rather than 500 sheep that were stolen.”

Stock photo of Sandy Lane in East Tuddenham, off the A47, near where hundreds of sheep were stolen. PHOTO: GOOGLE Stock photo of Sandy Lane in East Tuddenham, off the A47, near where hundreds of sheep were stolen. PHOTO: GOOGLE

The theft took place on Tuesday, January 15, at around 9pm.

Farmer Jack Peacock, owner of the 450 sheep grazing there, described his shock at the theft and said: “It’s not something you often hear of here in Norfolk.”

A spokesperson for Norfolk’s police force added: “It was initially believed that around 500 sheep had been taken; however following further enquiries, most have now been accounted for.”

Police are still keen to speak to any witnesses who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area on Tuesday evening including people or vehicles, or from anyone who may have any dash cam footage of the area around the time of the incident.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information should contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting Op Solve and crime number 36/3983/19. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

