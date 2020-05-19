Teen attacked with iron bar at roadside lay-by

The alleged assault happened at a lay-by in Stalham Road, Hoveton. Picture: Google StreetView Archant

A teenager suffered a broken finger after he was hit with an iron bar in an altercation at a roadside lay-by.

The 18-year-old man had been in an argument with another man at the lay-by off Stalham Road in Hoveton.

It happened on Sunday, May 10 between 3pm and 3.30pm, and traffic had to stop to avoid the men.

Norfolk police said the other man drove off after the metal bar attack.

But officers were later able to track him down, and they arrested a 43-year-old on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH).

He was then questioned at Aylsham Police Investigation Centre.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen what happened, and witnesses are asked to contact PC Victoria Sweetland at North Walsham Police Station on 101. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting crime reference 36/30523/20.