Four men released from custody after Hoveton fight - but one remains in hospital

31 December, 2018 - 11:05
Four people were arrested on suspicion of affray after police were called to a disturbance at Station Road in Hoveton. Picture Google.

Four people were arrested on suspicion of affray after police were called to a disturbance at Station Road in Hoveton. Picture Google.

Archant

Four people arrested on suspicion of affray following an incident in Hoveton have been released from custody while enquiries continue.

Three men aged in their 30s have been released on bail until 25 January while a man aged in his 20s has been released under investigation.

Police were called to Station Road at about 5.25pm on Saturday following reports a number of people were fighting.

Enquiries led officers to arrest four men aged between 26 and 36 in connection with the incident who were taken to Police Investigation Centres in Aylsham and Wymondham.

One of the suspects was later taken to hospital after becoming unwell while in custody as a result of an injury sustained during the disturbance. He remains in Addenbrooke’s Hospital in a stable condition.

Two areas on Station Road were sealed off by police and both cordons have now been lifted.

