Housing group warning after travellers move onto land at Spixworth

Caravans on land off Buxton Road, Spixworth. PIC: Peter Walsh. Archant

A group of travellers have moved onto land near Spixworth.

At least two caravans and a Ford Transit van can be seen on land off Buxton Road at Spixworth close to Old Catton.

Children and families can be seen from the road in the long grass on the land which had been fenced off with "Danger, keep out" signs on the gate which has been opened.

A green container with white sheeting in can be seen at the entrance to the site, although it is not clear whether that has been left there by the travellers.

A spokesman for Broadland District Council said it was a matter for the landowner as the site was privately owned by housing group Orbit Homes East.

Andrew Doylend, regional director of Orbit Homes East, said: "We take matters of unauthorised access extremely seriously and are working with the police and local council to ensure that the issue is dealt with swiftly.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely and will initiate legal action if necessary."

The travellers could still be seen on the land on Saturday.

In June we reported how a group of travellers had moved on from the Costessey Park and Ride site.

Several caravans and vehicles were first seen on the Costessey park and ride site back in April.

Norfolk County Council had started action to remove the encampment at the end of April.

Occupants of the unauthorised encampment had been due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on June 25 over their failure to leave the land which they had been directed to by the county council.

But the matter was later withdrawn.

A county council spokesman said: "Council officers attended on June 24 to find the site vacated.

"No rubbish had been left on site and the current whereabouts of the group are unknown".

The encampment arrived in April after travellers moved off the Norwich City Council-owned St Crispins Car Park in Norwich, where they had been parked for almost a week.

As the week went on, the initial five caravans were joined by more, until there were eight at the location.

Rubbish, including empty cardboard boxes, pressure washers and tools, was piled up close to the car park's waste bins.