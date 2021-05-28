News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Cash and jewellery stolen during spate of burglaries in South Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:47 AM May 28, 2021   
Cash and jewellery have been targeted during a spate of burglaries in Broadland and South Norfolk.  - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Thieves made off with cash and jewellery in a string of burglaries in Norfolk.

Residents Broadland and South Norfolk following the break-ins. 

Seven addresses have been broken into in: 

  • Yarmouth Road in Smallburgh between 9am and 10.30am on Thursday May 27 
  • Maypole Green in Toft Monks between 9am and 12pm on Wednesday May 26
  • Cucumber Lane in Brundall between 12pm and 6.30pm on Tuesday May 25
  • Yarmouth Road in Blofield between 11.30am and 2pm on Monday May 24
  • Church Road in Lingwood between 9am and 10.35pm on Thursday May 20
  • Laurence Avenue in Brundall between 12pm and 5.20pm on Tuesday May 18
  • Clarks Loke in Blofield between Sunday 9th May and Tuesday May 11

Investigations into these incidents are on-going and officers are making enquiries as to whether the burglaries are linked. 

In the meantime, officers are advising residents to be vigilant and reports any suspicious behaviour to police on 101 or call 999 if you believe a crime is in progress. 

Anyone with information about the burglaries should contact Great Yarmouth CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

