Teens arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary and assault

Two teenagers have been arrested after they were disturbed by a householder during an attempted burglary.

Police responded following reports of a burglary in progress at a home on Coast Road, Corton, near Lowestoft at 2pm on Sunday, September 20.

A police spokesman said: “Two boys had climbed over a fence and attempted to enter an outbuilding.

“The boys ran off when disturbed by the occupant of the property.

“They returned a short time later to collect their bicycle and reportedly pushed the victim. He was not injured as a result.”

After searching the area offices located two 16-year-old boys, with both arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary and assault.

One of the teenagers was further arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B drugs.

They were taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning and have now been released under investigation as enquiries continue.