Cash stolen during burglary

A home on Kennedy Avenue in Halesworth was broken into. Picture: Google Images Archant

Witnesses are being sought after a home was broken into and cash was stolen.

Police are seeking information following a burglary at a home in Halesworth.

The home in Kennedy Avenue, Halesworth was broken into at some time between 10.30am and 4pm on Wednesday, November 27.

A police spokesman said: "An untidy search of some of the rooms took place and cash was stolen.

"Can you help?

"If you have any information about this burglary please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/71779/19 on 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111."