Men in pre-lockdown hospital raids spree due back in court this month

PUBLISHED: 13:59 11 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:59 11 July 2020

Gas canisters used to contain nitrous oxide, used by patients to manage pain, that were stolen from hospitals. Picture: Durham Constabulary/PA Wire

Gas canisters used to contain nitrous oxide, used by patients to manage pain, that were stolen from hospitals. Picture: Durham Constabulary/PA Wire

A case involving Norfolk men who were part of a gang that broke into hospitals during the coronavirus crisis to steal gas canisters is back in court this month.

The Norfolk-based gang targeted hospitals in Stockport, Manchester and County Durham in a well-planned spree which happened over the weekend of March 21-23, just before the national lockdown was imposed on March 24.

Oliver Zak Henry Evans, 22, of Sandy Lane North, Wallington; Harry David Bradley Goodrum, 23, of Norwich Road, Dereham; Jake Alexander Roberts, 23, of Chestnut Hill, Norwich; and Wayne John Grady, 41, of no fixed address, admitted a single charge of conspiracy to commit burglary.

The four men, who have been told to expect substantial jail terms, were initially due to be sentenced last month.

But sentencing has not yet happened and they are due back before Teeside Crown Court on July 14.

