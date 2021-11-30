Emma Warwick had wanted to stab someone with a pair of scissors at the Tesco store in King's Lynn. - Credit: Archant

A woman who had “wanted to murder someone” was arrested by police at a Norfolk supermarket with a pair of scissors.

Emma Warwick, 34, was saying she wanted to “stab someone” and was at the Tesco store at Hardwick Road in King’s Lynn.

Norwich Crown Court heard Warwick had called police as part of a “cry for help”.

Stephen Spence, prosecuting, said officers arrived and found Warwick with a pair of scissors above her head “in an aggressive manner”.

Mr Spence said Warwick jabbed the scissors towards the officers who attended at about 1pm on February 24 this year.

One of the officers withdrew his taser and Warwick “dropped the scissors”.

Warwick, who has been found to suffer from a psycho-effective disorder, was to tell police in interview she had “wanted to murder someone” and was suicidal.

The court was told the scissors Warwick was found with were bought by her the previous day.

Warwick, of no fixed abode, appeared in court on Tuesday (November 30) having previously admitted possessing a knife/sharply pointed article in a public place on February 24 this year.

Nicholas Bleaney, mitigating, said his client, who is currently in hospital, “is where she needs to be”.

Mr Bleaney said doctors agreed that a hospital order was "the way forward" in dealing with Warwick.

He said she was currently happy and engaging with the doctors but down the line would need help to ensure she continued to engage with those who were there to help her.

Judge Andrew Shaw described it as a "troubling case".

He said she had gone to the store in Lynn having said she had "an intention to stab someone".

Judge Shaw accepted Warwick was suffering from a psychotic illness and had “long standing” and “complex” mental health issues.

He sentenced Warwick to a hospital order under section 37 of the Mental Health Act which means the defendant would remain in hospital until such time as she is well enough to be released.