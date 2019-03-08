Goalkeeper in court for punching referee during football match

Feltwell Playing Field. Photo: Matthew Usher Archant © 2005

A Norfolk village football team goalkeeper is due in court today accused of punching a referee during a match.

Aaron Wick, 36, of Warrens Yard, Wells, is due to appear at King’s Lynn magistrates’ court after being charged with wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

He was arrested on Saturday, September 22 at Feltwell Playing Field, police confirmed.

He was a goalkeeper at Horsford United FC.

It comes after a referee was assaulted during a match between Horsford United and Feltwell United Reserves.