Goalkeeper charged with punching referee during football match

PUBLISHED: 10:20 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:34 19 March 2019

Feltwell Playing Field. Photo: Matthew Usher

Feltwell Playing Field. Photo: Matthew Usher

A Norfolk village football team goalkeeper is due to appear in court accused of punching a referee during a match.

Aaron Wick, 36, of Warrens Yard, Wells, is due to appear at King’s Lynn magistrates’ court on Monday after being charged with wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

He was arrested on Saturday, September 22 at Feltwell Playing Field, police confirmed.

It comes after a referee was assaulted during a match between Horsford United and Feltwell United Reserves.

