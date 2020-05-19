Man faces sentence over harassment and criminal damage offences

A man is due to be sentenced after he admitted harassment and criminal damage offences.

Rhys Phillips, 25, appeared at Norwich Crown Court via videolink on Tuesday (May 19) having been charged with two counts of putting a person in fear of violence by harassment between January 20 and January 31 this year.

Phillips, of Park View, Horsford, pleaded not guilty to both offences, but guilty to harassment on both counts.

He also admitted two counts of criminal damage on January 28 this year.

The case was adjourned to June 2 by Judge Anthony Bate, who conducted the case over videolink during the coronavirus lockdown.

The court heard Phillips, who was represented by John Morgans, will also then face a pre-trial review in respect of other, separate matters, including burglary.

Phillips, who appeared via videolink from HMP Chelmsford, was remanded in custody until next month’s court hearing.