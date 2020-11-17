Horse saddles stolen from rural village
PUBLISHED: 09:53 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:53 17 November 2020
A number of horse saddles have been stolen from a rural village property overnight.
Norfolk Police have appealed for information following the theft of 11 horse saddles from a property in Church Road, Bergh Apton.
The incident took place between 10.30pm on Sunday, November 15, and 6.30am on Monday, November 16.
Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area during this time, or anyone with information about the theft, is urged to contact PC Tabitha Hornsey at Wymondham Police Station on 101, quoting reference number 36/80802/20.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
