Arsonists set horse manure on fire at farm

Both Norfolk police and Norfolk Fire and Rescue service were called to two incidents of arson at a farm in Pudding Norton near Fakenham. Photo: Paul Hewitt

Norfolk’s fire service were called out to two separate incidents of horse manure being set on fire.

Horse manure was deliberately set alight around 11am on Saturday, May 2 and again at approximately 7pm on Wednesday, May 13.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning those responsible.

Anyone with information should contact PC Paul Austin at Fakenham Police Station on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting crime reference 36/31600/20.