Horse equipment worth £15,000 stolen from stables

Published: 2:27 PM April 6, 2021

Police are appealing for information following a burglary at a Sedgeford Road stables in Snettisham. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

Horse equipment worth £15,000 has been stolen from stables in west Norfolk.

Police have said the incident is believed to have taken place at the start of the bank holiday between 5pm on Thursday, April 1 and 9.45am on Friday, April 2.

A property in Sedgeford Road in Snettisham was broken into and around £15,000 worth of horse equipment was stolen from some stables.

Officers are appealing for information, and anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact PC Chris Stevens at Hunstanton Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 36/21442/21.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.