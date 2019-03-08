'What type of person would do this?' - Owner's horror as horse dies after being carved open

A horse owner has warned others to be extra vigilant as she spoke of her distress after one of her horses died after been brutally slashed in an attack.

Eighteen-year-old mare Sindy who had to be put down following an attack in a paddock in the Mendham area, near Harleston. Picture: Tracy Grantham-Feavearyear Eighteen-year-old mare Sindy who had to be put down following an attack in a paddock in the Mendham area, near Harleston. Picture: Tracy Grantham-Feavearyear

Tracy Grantham-Feavearyear, 49, was rounding up her horses Sindy and Chance from a paddock in the Mendham area, near Harleston on the Norfolk Suffolk border, with her daughter Amelia, 16, when they discovered Sindy had been seriously injured.

The attack happened between 4pm and 6pm on Tuesday, October 29 and the 18-years-old mare had sustained a significant wound to the neck and shoulder whilst it was out of its paddock. She had to be put to sleep as a result of the wound.

Mrs Grantham-Feavearyear said: "We go down every evening to bring them into the stables. When we arrive we are usually greeted with Sindy making lots of noise and in a hurry but on Tuesday night it was silent. We knew there was something not quite right but I never dreamt it would be something like this.

"It's absolutely horrific. As a family we are coming to terms with loss of one of our precious animals but to try to come to terms with the fact that someone has done this. What type of person would hurt an innocent animal I have no idea."

Police investigating believe it to have been a deliberate attack. The horse was wearing a coat at the time which officers believe was removed by the suspect prior to the attack.

Mrs Grantham-Feavearyear's partner Steven Moss said: "We did as much as we could do to console the horse until the vet and the police came up.

"We first asked the vet if the horse could have possibly impaled herself or something but she said no and that we needed to call the police because this is a serious attack.

"I was holding the torch while the vet was trying to look at how bad and deep the wound was. The injuries were so bad they were irreparable and she had to be put down. It seems like a sickness for someone to do this sort of thing. I just don't understand it.

"We are a big horse loving family and we know lots of other people with horses and we just don't want this to happen to anyone else."

Police are urging anybody that may know anything about the incident to come forward and also urge other horse owners to remain vigilant.

Sgt Brian Calver, from Suffolk Police Rural Crime team, said: "We would suggest other horse owners review their security measures in their paddocks and stables, and we are also urging the wider public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

"This is a particularly disturbing attack and one which we don't want to see repeated. It's vital we catch those responsible as a matter of urgency."

Anyone who has knowledge of the incident should contact police, quoting crime reference 37/65784/19.