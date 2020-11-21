Search

Seven arrested and three charged with supplying cocaine after large police presence in village

PUBLISHED: 16:45 21 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:02 21 November 2020

A

A "large police presence" was spotted in Hopton. PHOTO: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

Three men have been charged with supplying cocaine after police made seven arrests in a coastal village.

On Twitter, Great Yarmouth Police thanked and reassured Hopton residents following a visible, large police presence in the village on Friday.

They said: “Officers would like to thank and reassure the residents of Hopton-on-sea following a large police presence on Friday afternoon, November 20.

“This incident resulted in seven people being arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

“There is no ongoing risk to the public.

“Following the arrests and initial investigation by Operation Moonshot, four people have been released under investigation and three people have been charged and remanded in custody for possession with intent to supply cocaine and being concerned in the supply of class A cocaine.”

Three men are due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday, November 23.

