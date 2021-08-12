Man in 20s punched repeatedly in 'racially aggravated assault'
- Credit: Archant
A racially aggravated assault saw a victim being followed in his car before being repeatedly punched.
Police are appealing for witnesses after the assault took place at around 7.10pm on Station Road in Hopton-on-Sea on Wednesday.
The victim, a man in his 20s, had been driving towards Great Yarmouth.
Both the victim and suspect’s cars had come to a stop, before the suspect left his car and approached the victim.
The suspect is reported to have opened the victim’s car door, before racially, verbally abusing him.
The victim stepped out of his car and was repeatedly punched and pushed by the suspect.
After members of the public tried to intervene, the victim was also hit in the back by a passenger from the suspect’s vehicle, who had approached the altercation.
The victim sustained minor injuries, and minor damage to his car.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with dash cam footage from the area at the time is asked to contact PC Amy Durrant at Gorleston Police Station on 101, quoting crime number 36/58277/21.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.