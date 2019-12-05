BMW driver charged with drink driving after crashing into petrol station jet wash

A BMW that was driven into a jet wash Co-Op on Lowestoft Road on Thursday. Archant

A 31-year-old man has been charged with drink driving after crashing a BMW into a jet wash at a petrol station.

Norfolk Police were called to the Co-op on Lowestoft Road just after 10pm on Thursday (December 4) to reports of the collision.

Officers attended and a man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after failing a roadside breath test.

Sam Taylor, of Tennyson Road in Great Yarmouth, was later charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath and bailed to appear before the town's magistrates court on February 12 next year.

