BMW driver charged with drink driving after crashing into petrol station jet wash

PUBLISHED: 10:31 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:31 05 December 2019

A BMW that was driven into a jet wash Co-Op on Lowestoft Road on Thursday.

Archant

A 31-year-old man has been charged with drink driving after crashing a BMW into a jet wash at a petrol station.

The jet wash the BMW collided with at the Co-op on Lowestoft Road in Hopton. Sam Taylor, 31, of Tennyson Road in Great Yarmouth has been charged with drink driving in relation to the incident.The jet wash the BMW collided with at the Co-op on Lowestoft Road in Hopton. Sam Taylor, 31, of Tennyson Road in Great Yarmouth has been charged with drink driving in relation to the incident.

Norfolk Police were called to the Co-op on Lowestoft Road just after 10pm on Thursday (December 4) to reports of the collision.

Officers attended and a man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after failing a roadside breath test.

Sam Taylor, of Tennyson Road in Great Yarmouth, was later charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath and bailed to appear before the town's magistrates court on February 12 next year.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

