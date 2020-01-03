Man arrested after raid finds 183 cannabis plants

183 cannabis plants were seized from a home in Lowestoft Road, Hopton, after a raid by police. PHOTO: Norfolk Police Norfolk Constabulary

More than 180 cannabis plants have been seized by police after a raid in a coastal village.

Norfolk Police carried at the raid at a property in Lowestoft Road, in Hopton, on Monday, December 30.

183 cannabis plants were found, with a 51-year-old man arrested on suspicion of cannabis cultivation and abstracting electricity.

He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning, before being released under investigation while enquiries continue.