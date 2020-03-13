Honda motorcycle stolen from outside college

The motorcycle was stolen from St Peter's Street in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images Archant

Witnesses are being sought after a motorcycle parked outside of a college was stolen.

Police are seeking information after the theft happened in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: 'The grey Honda MSX 125 motorcycle, registration AU69 LKO , was stolen from outside the college on St Peters Street in Lowestoft at sometime on Wednesday, March 11 between 3pm and 5.30pm.

'Can you help?'

If you saw the motorcycle being taken, driven nearby or you know where it is now, please call Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/15458/20 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

