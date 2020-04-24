Honda motorbike stolen from outside home

A orange motorbike was stolen from outside a home in Lowestoft.

Witnesses are being sought following the theft of the motorbike, which had been parked outside the home in May Road earlier this week.

Issuing an appeal for information, a police spokesman said: “The orange Honda CBR 125 motorbike, registration AU12 RVM, was stolen from May Road in Lowestoft at sometime between noon on Tuesday, April 21 and 1.15pm on Wednesday, April 22.

“Can you help?”

If you saw the motorbike being taken or have any information about this theft please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/22628/20 via 101 or online via www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org

