Honda moped ‘hot-wired’ and damaged during theft

PUBLISHED: 11:18 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:18 03 July 2020

A moped was stolen from Shaw Avenue in Carlton Colville before being later found abandoned in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

A Honda moped has been damaged after it was stolen during an overnight theft.

Witnesses are being sought after the Honda moped was stolen from Carlton Colville in Lowestoft before being later found abandoned.

Police are seeking information in connection with the theft of the black Honda NSC 110 MPD-Kit moped from a property on Shaw Avenue in Carlton Colville.

The theft happened overnight at some point between Monday, June 22 and Tuesday, June 23.

A police spokesman said: “The moped, a black Honda NSC 110 MPD-Kit, was found abandoned on June 23 on the junction of Grove Road and Ashburnham Way with damage to its right side having been hot-wired.”

Anyone who witnessed the theft or if you know who left it where it was found should contact Lowestoft police, quoting crime number 37/34666/20, on 101.

Alternatively email Matthew.HOLMES@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org

